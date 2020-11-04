Northampton County’s referendum for a special one cent sales tax to fund the renovation of Northampton’s High and Middle Schools passed in Tuesday’s election 4,640 to 1,872. The tax will be excluded on groceries, medicine and farm equipment, and will expire on January 15, 2040, barring an extension by a future Board of Supervisors. Proponents of the referendum argued this tax will allow a portion of the schools to be paid by tourists to the region, rather than by an increase in property taxes.

In Northampton County’s only contested mayoral race Tuesday evening, Jacqueline Davis was the victor against Warren W. Wisneski, garnering 171 votes to Wisneski’s 85.

Cheriton also elected its next Town Council, which will consist of Matt Yancy, Larry Lemond, Barry Downing, Greg Hardesty, Norma Spencer, and Bo Lewis.

Patricia Smith was the uncontetsted candidate for Mayor of Nassawadox, and the town also had four candidates for its six Town Council Seats. The four candidates were John Hallet, Claude Jones, Liz Freund and Andrea Fox.

Eastville also had uncontested races for Mayor and Town Council. Jim Sturgis won another term as Eastville’s Mayor, and the four candidates for the six Town Council seats were Eleanor Gordon, Mary Beth Briggs, John Crockett and Barbara Thomas.

.