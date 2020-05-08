Cherie and Jack Jester, owners of Mister Sparky and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of the Eastern Shore, have started a food and supplies fundraiser to gather essential items for the local Coalition Against Domestic Violence shelter in the area. Having supported the shelter for years now, Cherie saw that the shelter had exceeded its capacity due to COVID-19 and was in desperate need of canned goods, paper goods, cooking supplies, and other basic needs. Cherie’s technicians and plumbers are working together to safely gather donations and deliver them weekly to the shelter. Their first delivery took place on Thursday, April 16, and have been making weekly deliveries since.

They have already received hundreds of products, filling 2 large boxes and 4 shopping carts with over $600 worth of food and supplies, but would love to get the word out in the community to encourage others to give what they can. I attached an image but let me know if you’d like to speak with Cherie to hear more about her efforts and longstanding relationship with the shelter – would love to connect you!

