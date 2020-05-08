Two of Delmarva’s major chicken producers will be holding discount chicken sales on Saturday morning

Perdue Farms and the Parksley Volunteer Fire Department are bringing a truckload of affordable, nutritious PERDUE® chicken products to Metompkin Elementary School on Saturday, May 9 to help the local community during these challenge times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Discounted chicken product sales will begin at 8 a.m. at the school.

Proceeds will benefit the Parksley Volunteer Fire Department.

The available products include:

PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® 7-Ounce Boneless Breast Individually Frozen (2, 5-pound

bags) for $15 per case

bags) for $17 per case.

Boneless Skinless Legs (4, 10-pounds bags) for $40 per case.

Fire department volunteers will distribute the cases and handle payment, which is by cash only. Customers should remain in their vehicles for social distancing.

Also, Mountaire Farms, in partnership with the Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company, will be holding a sale at Broadwater Academy beginning at 8:00 AM, while supplies last. This is an exact cash only drive-through sale.

Customers can get either cases of frozen thighs for $50 or cases of frozen chicken quarters for $20. Proceeds will benefit the Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company and Broadwater Academy.

More information on both of these sales can be found at the Calendar Page on ShoreDailyNews.com.

.