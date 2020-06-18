By Linda Cicoira

Bay Creek, a residential development in Cape Charles and within Preserve Communities, will donate more than $22,000 to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, which will provide meals to Virginia families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Preserve Communities CEO and Founder Jack Fisher mobilized the community to lend their support through a matching campaign in which he doubled donations up to $10,000. The donation was made through the company’s foundation, The James Fisher Memorial Foundation.

“When Preserve Communities first came to Bay Creek, we knew it was a special place,” said Fisher. “I’ve seen how the owners and members here have banded together to support one another during this uncertain time so I knew they would answer the challenge to help our neighbors in need. We look forward to continuing our support of the Eastern Shore.”

The donation is earmarked for the Eastern Shore branch of the Foodbank which has distributed more than 269,000 pounds of nutritious food to more than 22,000 individuals in need since the pandemic hit in mid-March. This growing need paired with a drastic increase in food costs, because donated items have been down, has created an even bigger strain on the Foodbank and a reliance on donations to stay afloat.

“With families out of work, children out of school, where they would have received meals, and at-risk seniors afraid to leave their homes, we simply would not be able to keep up with the demand for food without generous donations like this one,” said Charmin Horton, branch manager of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “We are so grateful to Bay Creek for joining our recovery efforts and lending a hand to help the most vulnerable populations in our Eastern Shore communities.”

To learn more about how you can support the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, visit www.foodbankonline.org or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FoodbankSEVA.

