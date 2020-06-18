Northampton County added two new cases in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing its overall total to 267. Northampton also added one additional hospitalization, bringing its total to 39, however Accomack County reported one less hospitalization, which dropped its total to 66. Northampton’s deaths remained unchanged at 27.

Accomack County reported no new cases, leaving its total at 1,018, and no new deaths, which remained at 14.

The Eastern Shore processed 35 tests in these numbers, for a test positive rate of 5.7%.

Virginia added 451 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, for an overall confirmed total of 53,769, with 12 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 2,469.

Virginia added 52 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, which brings the total of 5,713, and probable hospitalizations remain at 31. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports falling hospitalization numbers across the board Thursday morning. Current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 600, down 27 to 598, and pending test result current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell downward sharply, down 54 to 259.

Virginia added four new deaths which brings the state total to 1,482, and one fewer probable death was reported for 104.

Virginia processed 7,715 tests in Thursday’s numbers, for a test positive rate of 5.84%.

