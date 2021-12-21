Pictured above: Volunteers formed an assembly line to pack 200 boxes of food for the Bank of Cheer, a volunteer-driven effort that provides a brighter Christmas for needy families on the Eastern Shore.

The Bank of Cheer, with the help of many volunteers, delivered boxes of food to needy residents of the Eastern Shore of Virginia for the 62nd year last week.

Laura Trala, who has coordinated the program for two decades now, annually says it takes a lot of work and a lot of help from the community to pull it off.

Trala said, “I’m always amazed at the level of kindness and compassion the Shore community shows in supporting the Bank of Cheer. Thanks to generous donations, both of time and money, the Bank of Cheer was able to serve 200 local families with over 10,000 lbs. of food.”

The Accomack County Parks and Recreation Department plays a major role in packing the food and also assists in the delivery along with church groups, civic club members, sheriff and police officers, teachers, students and other volunteers.

“I’m proud to live on the Eastern Shore, especially at a time such as this, when countless individuals come together to give of their time and resources to help those less fortunate,” said Trala.

The boxes are filled with canned foods, flour and other staples, and the recipients also received a ham and bacon. All labor, transportation expenses and the boxes provided by Dublin Farms for many years now are donated.

The Foodbank of the Eastern Shore provides the base of operations for delivery day and assistance transporting food.

Recipients are selected by community leaders, who confer with ministers, organizations and employees of Social Services departments to determine the families who most need help.

Donations are still being accepted by mail. Send to Bank of Cheer, c/o Laura Trala, P.O. Box 646, Onley, Va.

.

.