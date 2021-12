Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors defeated the Pocomoke Warriors at home by a score of 42 to 39. Nandua was led by Kallie Williams with 12 points followed by Reagan Hintz with 9 points and Brittany Dennis with 8 points. Nandua moves to 1-4 on the season

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors lost on the road to Pocomoke by a score of 79 to 71. With the lost, the Warriors move to 1-4 on the season.

