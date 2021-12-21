As part of winter celebrations, the Eastern Shore Public Library and Northampton Free library will be having a Storytime and Craft event at each location. This event will feature winter-themed books and a fun craft where children will make snowflake ornaments. The program well be on Tuesday, December 21st at 10 a.m. at Northampton Free Library and Monday, December 27th at 10 a.m. at Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac. It is free and open to the public for ages 3 to 6 and no registration is required. Children do not need to have a library card to attend.

For questions or more information, please email Tiffany Flores, Youth Services Librarian, at youthservices@espl.org or call 757-787-3400.

.