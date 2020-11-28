Every year, on Thanksgiving weekend, the Artisans Guild Eastern Shore of Virginia showcases our member artisans and their work. The tour takes you around the ESVA touring home studios and historic locations. The tour has become a tradition on the Eastern Shore providing an opportunity to do some holiday shopping and support our local artists.

The 18th annual holiday studio tour is going virtual in 2020! Shop on our website for beautiful, one of a kind gifts created by some of the best artists and artisans on the Eastern Shore! The Tour begins at 9:00 AM on Friday, November 27 and ends at midnight on Sunday, November 29.