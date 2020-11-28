RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s State Board of Elections has voted to certify the state’s election results, two days later than expected because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Richmond’s voter registration office.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that by a 3-0 vote on Wednesday, the state certified its votes for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House elections and state constitutional amendments, in a 10-minute meeting with no comment from board members or the public.

President Donald Trump continues to explore legal avenues in various states over alleged voter fraud.