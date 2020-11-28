Occohannock Elementary School is officially closed until January 4, 2021 according to Northampton Schools Superintendent Eddie Lawrence.

The reason, predictably enough, is COVID.

According to Lawrence, the school was notified two students had tested positive before the Thanksgiving Holiday. According to protocol, the hallways used by those students have to close for two weeks.

Lawrence said with two of the schools four hallways closed, and the inevitable gatherings of families over the Thanksgiving holiday, he made the decision to keep the school closed until after the holidays.

A robocall along with a website update over the weekend will let parents of Occohannock Elementary School students know instructional and food distribution plans.

