Arcadia High School’s VANS High School Custom Culture submission was chosen as one of the top 50 and has advanced to the second round.

Voting opens on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 12PM EST and is open to the public. One vote can be placed per day, every day of the contest.

Please visit vans.com/customculture and vote for Arcadia High School’s submission! Your vote can help Arcadia High School’s Art Department win the $50,000 Grand Prize.

Public voting runs from Monday April 26th at 12PM EST to Friday, May 7th at 8:00PM EST.

