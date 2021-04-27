Chief Petty Officer Charles Dawkins relieved Chief Warrant Officer Jason Norris as the Officer in Charge of Coast Guard Station Wachapreague during a change of command ceremony held at Station Wachapreague, Friday.



Capt. Samson Stevens, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia, presided over the ceremony.

Chief Dawkins is reporting to Station Wachapreague after serving as the executive petty officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Bridle, homeported in Southwest Harbor, Maine.

Station Wachapreague is a multi-mission station which conducts search and rescue, recreational boating safety, maritime law enforcement, ports and waterways security, and marine environmental response operations on the Eastern Shore.

Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in Coast Guard and Naval history signifying the total transfer of responsibility, authority, and command of a military unit.

.