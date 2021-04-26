1.2 5,200btu AC units, $60 each or both for $100, 2 Matched Penn Senator 114-H Deep sea reels and Garcia Conolon rods $70 each or both for $120 757-787-2860
2.LF hunting land to rent for upcoming season 757-990-1305
3.FREE Pre-Cast concrete steps, 5ft wide w/ 5 steps 757-709-8000
4.275gal oil tank $75 obo, 2 microwaves, TV stand $20 757-678-7483
5.FREE Pecan wood, up to 2 cords 757-414-0505
6.LF 48in deck for a John Deere 120 757-709-4287
7.LF apartment 757-350-5088
8.First Edition 1782-1799 & 1821-1850 Northampton County personal property tax books, LF a mix breed puppy between age range of 8 weeks & 4 months 757-999-0083
9.2 bedroom suits, king and queen, grass cutter 757-505-6878
10.Whirlpool gas range in very good condition $250 obo 757-710-6571
11.Burn barrels, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566
12.LF small pickup truck w/ regular cab 757-710-1468
13.3 axle Farm Equipment trailer 757-710-0810
14.Ride-Em-Als 12volt horse toy $150, entertainment center, heavy, $200, girl’s bicycles 443-880-1331
15.28 single bag oyster cages, 2 double bag oyster cages, 5 6gal outboard motor gas tanks $10 apiece, LF any junk lawnmowers (riding or push), weed-eaters, etc 757-505-6863
16.Chippendale couch w/ 2 antique chairs 757-709-2862
17.Upright vacuum, color tv, house phone, LF microwave 757-331-2598
18.Generator, needs carburetor $75, chainsaw $75, roto-tiller $125 757-442-5623
19.LF 2 camcorders VHS-c, 8mm tapes 757-448-7488