After a year off because of the pandemic, the Town of Accomac is resuming its annual Forth of July non-motorized parade. Because the fourth falls on Sunday this year the parade will be Saturday, July 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

You can join the fun and decorate your dog, horse, bike, wagon or battery operated toy vehicle. As usual the Community Band will play under the trees on the court house green and there will be free popsicles for everyone.

