By Linda Cicoira

My Siberian Husky pup, Skye, was a little upset about my recent Christmas trivia article because I failed to mention the importance of all creatures in our traditions. So here I go again, reporting the facts we never knew or didn’t remember.

Skye reminded me that I forgot the 23 obvious animals from the song, “The Twelve Day of Christmas.” Seven swans a-swimming, six geese a-laying, four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree! That is one smart dog.

My favorite song, not just at Christmastime but all the time, is “Silent Night.” Did you know it was originally written to be played on guitar? The story goes the organ at a little church in Oberndorf, Germany, in 1818, wasn’t working. Meanwhile, everyone was counting on some wonderful music at Midnight Mass. So, a local musician, Franz Gruber, was persuaded to play the carol on his guitar. It was, of course, a big hit. But why was the organ not playing? It was due to those special creatures, mice, who had chewed on the organ pipes. Ugh! That’s one way to make your mark on history.

Henry the VIII is well known for his many wives. In 1523, a bird stole his thunder. The newly discovered turkey was served at Henry’s great Christmas feast! Its popularity grew among the wealthy, and soon, each year, large flocks of turkeys could be seen walking to London from Norfolk, Suffolk or Cambridgeshire on foot, a trip that would have started months earlier.

According to legend, at midnight on Christmas Eve, horses, cows, and donkeys will rise and kneel to honor the Christian holiday. But don’t go out to see. They won’t do it if anyone is watching. It’s kind of like the arrival of Santa. You must be asleep for the miracles to occur.

Skye also wanted me to mention Christmas dangers for pups. Don’t feed them Christmas cake that contain raisins, alcohol and lots of fat. The raisins can cause kidney problems for dogs. The alcohol is really toxic for them. And the fat can cause pancreatitis. I wonder what it does to us humans.

Nuts can result in a lethal dose of salt causing dehydration and more. Macadamia nuts are poisonous to dogs, and should never be offered. Also don’t put pressure on your pets to socialize at large human gatherings. It could be too much stress for them.

Bones from leftovers at all the festivities could also be a problem. While most dogs and cats can cope with solid raw bones, cooked bones are another story. They shatter into pointed shards which can easily penetrate the mouth, throat, or intestines, requiring emergency surgery or result in a fatal outcome.

Pets should be supervised around Christmas trees. A dog may see it as a urinal and a cat can be captivated by the urge to climb the tree. Please don’t give your pets stuffing or dressing. Most contain onions and garlic, which are not good for them.

Both cats and dogs like to play with empty boxes. But make sure they are empty as a ribbon or other small item could choke them and possibly damage a present. Tinsel is a real choking hazard. And never, never, give chocolate to your pets.