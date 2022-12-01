By Linda Cicoira

Do you find yourself dreading the holiday shopping and cooking and cleaning? I’m already exhausted from trying to find the perfect gifts for my loved ones. And the season has hardly gotten started. And then a thought hit me.

Am I just getting old? No, it can’t be. Besides, how old is Santa Claus?

Just when I thought I knew every bit Christmas trivia imaginable, I was proven wrong. There is always something to learn. I researched and found some information that all of you need to think about while running around getting things done in time for the perfect days ahead.

Santa Claus was born in 270 A.D., which makes him 1,752 years old. When I saw him the other day, he looked pretty spry! Yes, compared to him, you and I are spring chickens. Yippee!

Still, Swedish children seem to be aware of his limitations as instead of milk and cookies, they leave a cup of coffee out for Santa in case he is feeling tired from delivering all those presents. In Britain, the kids, with the apparent help of their parents, pour a glass of brandy or whiskey for St. Nick. Hmm. Thank goodness Rudolph leads that sleigh!

Did you know “Old Santeclaus with Much Delight” is an anonymous poem published in 1821, in New York. It was the first writing printed for sale to mention and illustrate Santa’s reindeer, his sleigh, and to give descriptions of Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve. Why have I never heard of that piece of literature?

Germany is responsible for many Christmas traditions. It was there that gingerbread houses were invented in the 16th century. Did you know the reindeer name Donner is the German word for thunder? I always thought it was short for “thank you.” Well, they start with the same first letter. People in Germany were also the first to put up Christmas trees. Or did they first do that in Virginia? I’m not sure. Seems like everything started here first.

I read that the first state to declare Christmas an official holiday was Alabama in 1836. That came from the world wide web. Surely our settlers were observing way before that. In Australia, people celebrate Christmas by gathering on the beach. We could definitely do that. And many probably have. Hmm. Another theft of our traditions?

One of Santa’s reindeer works on two holidays. His name is Cupid. Okay. Duh! I hope he gets some sleep in January to prepare for his second sprint.

Here’s another shocker. The favorite Christmas song, “Jingle Bells,” was not written for Christmas. It was originally a Thanksgiving song. Wonders never cease.

Some folks go out and cut down a tree to decorate. While others have equally beautiful fake trees that don’t need watering. Do you know what the first artificial trees were made from? Goose feathers that were painted green!! These trees were first made in Germany during the 19th century. Back then, there were also wooden pyramids that mimicked Christmas trees. They were also painted green and were adorned with lighted candles.

In 1880, Thomas Edison created the first electric light Christmas display. He made it to advertise his light bulbs. A few years later, Edison’s colleague, inventor Edward Johnson, created the first string of Christmas lights. I’ll just bet he was visiting the Shore when he did that.

Not long ago there was talk of banning books written by the famous Dr. Seuss. This was the same guy who wrote, “Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more?” Seems like a pretty smart man to whom we might want to listen.