A&N Electric Cooperative will host its annual Arbor Day and Member Appreciation event on Saturday, April 29. The cooperative will be giving away free seedlings and an assortment of shrubs to help celebrate Arbor Day in addition to a number of demonstrations.

The event will be held at the Cooperative’s Tasley headquarters.

The seedlings will be given away from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last. The first 250 attendees will receive a small gift bag.

Demonstrations and activities will include:

Hot Line Demo Trailer

Utility Bucket Photo Booth

LED Lucy and Solar Sam

Tree Planting Demo

Community Shredder Service

Touch-A-Truck

Food and Refreshments

And More!

­

The free seedling giveaway is a portion of the cooperative’s right-of-way program which has achieved a Tree Line USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for four consecutive years.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

See anec.com and our social media pages for more details and for any announcements on the event.