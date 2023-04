https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Rjs5uasKZ4

MORNING GOLD: I've noticed something in my travels around the Shore. Simple little acts that cause a chain reaction, a domino effect if you will.In one interaction, two people held a door open for me and we exchanged good morning greetings. Then, in the store, the exchange of "good morning" continued with other customers. As I was leaving, I had the opportunity to hold the door open for another customer exiting and we also exchanged good morning greetings. It was a wonderful example of random strangers connecting in a simple way that creates a ripple of good feelings. I don't know about any of them, but it certainly made a difference in my day and I carried the smiles with me for some time afterward.It brought to mind a quote that says, "It's easy to sit back and wait for someone else to take action on the ills of society. You may think as one person you cannot make a difference. Oh, but you can! Make a difference in somebody's life today." ~Mary-Frances WintersIt's the power of one.. one thing we may take for granted. One little action can make a big difference. Smiling at a stranger in the store, holding the door open, waving at someone else as you pass on the back roads.... all these things which seem so insignificant can make a big impact. Don't think that "one person" cannot make a difference because just the opposite is true.I backed up the gold thoughts with Bomshell's song The Power Of One(Listen to this great song here:One person refused to sit on the back of the busShe changed the right for all of usOh, that's the power of oneHer diary found a light in the darkA young girl's hope touched millions of heartsOh, that's the power of oneOne grain of sand can turn the tideOne single spark can light the nightOne simple dream, one gentle wordOne act of love from someoneCan start a chain reactionIt all begins in the heartIn the power of oneWhile the others threw stones, He didn't judgeHe moved the world with the strength of His loveOh, that's the power of oneOne grain of sand can turn the tideOne single spark can light the nightOne simple dream, one gentle wordOne act of love from someoneCan start a chain reactionIt all begins in the heartIn the power of one, ohAll the little things we do everydayThe smallest step can bring on a changeOh, that's the power of one'Cause one grain of sand can turn the tideOne single spark can light the nightOne simple dream, one gentle wordOne act of love from someoneCan start a chain reactionIt all begins in the heartAnd the power of oneThe power of one, the power of oneIt's the power of oneOh, it's the power of oneIt's the power of oneThe power of one