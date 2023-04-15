FAMILY SAFETY DAY

Family Safety Day will be held Saturday at Four Corner Plaza 11 am -2 pm. Exhibits include a child safety seat installation, fire safety demonstrations law enforcement demonstrations, bicycle safety tips,distracted driving information, drunk driving simulation, senior car fit,and more. Bring the entire family for this special event, it is free and open to anyone.

Chicken and Dumpling Dinner

The VFW Post 2296, Tasley, VA will have a Chicken and Dumpling Dinner April 15, 2023 5 PM to 7 PM. The Menu consists of chicken and dumplings, green beans, mashed potatoes and Dessert. The cost is $10.00. Come join us and help us to be better able to serve our Veterans

HYMNS TO THE CHESAPEAKE

Hymnsj to the Chesapeake a musical adapted from the book Hymns to the Chesapeake, will be Saturday April 15 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Cokesbury Church 13 Market St. in Onancock. Everyone is invited, admission is free but donations are welcome.

Eastern Shore Angler’s Club Youth Surf Fishing Event

This coming Sunday April 16th. the Eastern Shore Anglers Club will be sponsoring a youth surf fishing event on Assateague beach. This is free to youngsters ages 10 to 15. It will be limited to 20 kids. Contact Nancy Kupar-Page to sign up , 757-665-5525 or [email protected] . Food will be provided after the fishing.

Christ is Risen

The Eastern Shore Madrigal Singers present Christ is Risen Sunday April 16. From 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Historic Cokesbury Church 13 Market St. in Onancock. Everyone is welcome.