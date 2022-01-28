For the second consecutive weekend, A&N Electric Cooperative is preparing for the likely impacts of an upcoming winter storm.

The local area is expected to see some direct impacts as soon as Friday, Jan. 28. Snow and heavy winds are expected to continue through Friday night and into Saturday.

Given the current forecast we are recommending members prepare for possible extended power outages. Take this time to refill prescriptions and have medicine on hand. Prepare for any other medical needs, such as a cooler of ice for insulin. It is important to note that families who have special medical needs or elderly members should make plans for alternate arrangements in the event of prolonged outages.

Cooperative members are urged to continue monitoring forecasts and seek information from trusted, official sources.

The cooperative and its tree trimming crews are prepared to respond to any outages related to tree damage.

If your power should go out, please try to cut off heat pumps, electric water heaters and other major appliances so that load will not be excessive when lines are being reenergized. After power has been restored for several minutes, gradually restart only those necessary appliances. After about 30 minutes you should be able to return to normal operation.

Members are urged to stay off roads, if possible, in the event road conditions are poor. Disabled vehicles can slow the electric restoration process significantly.

Staying safe during and after the storm:

Stay away from downed wires or damaged electric equipment. Touching energized wires can lead to injuries and death. If you see downed wires, call the Cooperative or 911 immediately.

If you use a generator, never run it inside your home or garage. Some produce carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly. Make sure your generator is installed properly. A generator must be installed with a double-pole, double throw transfer switch to keep it from backfeeding in the cooperative’s distribution system.

To report an outage, please call 757-787-9750 or use our SmartHub app. Live outage information can be found on our website www.anec.com. Our outage map is also available on mobile devices. Outages should not be reported via social media.

Outage information is also available through local radio stations.

Outage information will be updated on the cooperative’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

