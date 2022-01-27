URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Wakefield VA

341 PM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST

SATURDAY…

.Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern and

southeast Virginia.

From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

Travel will be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please

call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go

to http://DriveNC.gov.

Stay tuned to WESR for all of the latest closings and storm related news. Submit cancellations to closingsdelays@easternshoreradio.com or use the Easternshoreradio app. Closings are brought to you by Complete Car Care of Nelsonia.