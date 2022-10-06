The 9/11 Remembered Traveling Memorial passed through the Eastern Shore Wednesday afternoon.

The tractor trailer crossed the Maryland line at approximately 3:30 PM on its way to the Suffolk Peanut Festival, taking place this weekend.

Several Eastern Shore Fire Companies and Law Enforcement showed their support by parking vehicles along Route 13 as the trailer passed, escorted by local Emergency Services Personnel and law enforcement. Residents made their way to stop offs along the highway to see the exhibit and wave as it passed.

This memorial consists of four large specialized trucks dedicated to traveling across the country to share the history and artifacts pertaining to the events of September 11, 2001. Once on site, the truck’s trailer opens up to show the full exhibit, showcasing the attacks and the nine month rescue and recovery effort.

Below is a compilation video of the truck passing through several areas on the Shore Wednesday afternoon.