The Accomack County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing and a shooting that took place over the weekend which investigators believe are related.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at approximately 3:13 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject who had been stabbed on Second Street in Keller, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered a 63 year old male suffering from multiple lacerations. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and subsequently transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Antoinette Wanita Satchell, 26, of Onancock, Virginia for attempted murder and malicious wounding. Satchell is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Then on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at approximately 10:07 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gun shots being fired in the area of Jackson Street in Onancock, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered an unresponsive male subject sitting in a vehicle. The victim, Brian Lee Daley, 49, of Onancock, Virginia was pronounced deceased on the scene. The decedent was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Brandon Jamar Beach, 30, of Onancock, Virginia for Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Beach is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied. The investigation is continuing to identify other suspects.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onancock Police Department, Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police, Parksley Police Department, Onley Police Department, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

