Mr. Kenneth Lloyd “Ken” Simmons, 88, was reunited with his beloved wife, Joan Mason Simmons, on Friday, March 5, 2021. Born January 22, 1933 in Washington, DC and reared in Rockville, MD, he was the son of the late Othar Lloyd “Otha” Simmons and Audrey Moore DiVincenzo.

Ken enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in December of 1953. Soon after returning to Rockville, he met Joan on a blind date, and from that day forward, she was the center of his world. Throughout their 66 years of marriage, Ken and Joan remained focused on family, friends, and their fur babies, all of whom knew the Simmons home was a safe harbor where all were welcome. For decades, Ken owned and operated Ken Simmons Carpet Installation, in Rockville, where he and Joan raised their children. Following retirement, they returned to Joan’s family home, in Harborton, a home they have enjoyed sharing with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, and of course, their four-legged family members. A true patriarch, Ken’s legacy of love, devotion, and loyalty will live on as those he shared this life with continue to honor his memory.

He is survived by his loving and devoted children, Kenneth Lloyd Simmons, Jr. of Rockville, Patricia Jean Jaeger of Virginia Beach, VA, Vincent David Simmons of California, MD, and Cheryl Starr Reynolds and her husband, William, of Gaithersburg, MD; sister, Jean Kapp of Oak Lawn, IL; half-brothers, Stephen DiVincenzo of Illinois and Mark DiVincenzo of Maryland; three granddaughters, Kelly Harris, Teresa Crouse, and Kristy Simmons; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Barbara Parker officiating. Urn interment will follow in the Onancock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

