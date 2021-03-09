The Eastern Shore added three new test positives in Tuesday morning’s report all in Accomack County. Accomack also added one hospitalization. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 62 tests for a test positive rate of 4.8%.

Today’s numbers continue the downward trend of coronavirus numbers on the Eastern Shore over the past several weeks.

As of Tuesday morning, 7,599 individuals in Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,488 have been given both. In Northampton, 3,747 have received dose one and 2,415 have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, Virginia added 1,537 new test positives but reported 201 fewer probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 29 to 991.

45 additional deaths were reported statewide with 62 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 28,114 tests for a test positive rate of 5.4%.

Governor Northam is holding a news conference later on today with an update on numbers and statewide information.

.

.