According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on September 12, 2020 at approximately 9:32 PM., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle had driven through a fence on Beartown Rd. in Mappsville, Virginia. Upon deputies arrival on the scene they located a silver vehicle with a male subject lying on the ground.

The victim, DeAndre Abbott, 29, from Parksley, Virginia died at the scene and was subsequently transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The cause of death is pending.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Bloxom Fire Rescue, Parksley Fire Rescue, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

