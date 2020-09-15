According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, at approximately 1:12 AM on September 12, 2020, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at a large gathering on Lankford Highway in Mappsville, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by Oak Hall Rescue and was subsequently transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

