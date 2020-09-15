The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics were unchanged in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 101 tests in Tuesday’s numbers.

Virginia reported 859 additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, with 84 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall, down by 12 to 686 statewide.

84 additional confirmed deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health, with 12 additional probable deaths. The VDH is saying this large jump is due to delayed reporting.

Virginia processed 12,395 tests Tuesday morning for a test positive rate of 6.9%.

.