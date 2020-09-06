Accomack County reported two new COVID-19 test positives in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 143 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 1.39%.

Virginia reported 1,126 additional test positives with 73 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports statewide current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by two to 815 total.

16 new deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health with no new additional probable deaths.

