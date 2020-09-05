The .Pocomoke City Vol. Fire Department and several units from Delmarva responded to a commercial structure fire at Eastern Shore Wood Products on Peach Orchard Road just north of Pocomoke City Friday night. The call came in at 11:28 p.m. First responders reported the building was fully involved when they arrived. According to the Pocomoke Fire Company Facebook page the company will be issuing a statement. We will have more details as they become available.

Photo courtesy Pocomoke Vol. Fire Department Facebook page