By Kelley Gaskill

As some folks celebrated Labor Day weekend with cookouts, others struggled to put food on their tables. The COVID-19 crisis increased the number of people experiencing food insecurity and, in response, our local Foodbank adapted to serve the needs of our community. As September is Hunger Action Month, Kelley visited with Charmin Horton, Branch Manager of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore as she shared her perspective, offered thanks to the community for stepping up to help and gives hope to those who are struggling:

.