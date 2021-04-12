Accomack County reported three new COVID-19 test positives Monday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 66 tests for a test positive rate of 4.5%.

As of Monday morning, 11,548 individuals have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Accomack County(35.3% of the overall population) and 8,323 have been fully vaccinated(25.4%). In Northampton, 5,620 have received one dose(47.2%) and 4,065 have been fully vaccinated(34.2%).

Virginia reported 996 additional COVID-19 test positives with 314 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 49 to 891 statewide.

14 additional confirmed deaths were reported statewide with no additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 12,246 tests for a test positive rate of 8.1%.