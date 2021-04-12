1.LF used marine chart-plotter 442-3013

2.LF pickup truck or car, LF tires size 33×12.5 r18 w/ good tread 757-302-5082

3.Camper shell for 2009-14 Ford F-150 $600 obo 443-523-5741

4.757-894-0029 LF home for rent in Accomac County, must be pet friendly

5.LF dorm size fridge for rescue dog kennel 201-370-1143

6.LF Female Shi-Tzu within age range of 1 year old 757-710-4181

7.stand alone microwave, black w/ stainless steel door $20 Text 571-205-5975

8.2001 PT Cruiser $1,600, 61in. 0 turn mower, runs and cuts good $1,700 757-350-5873

9.LF home for rent in Accomac County 757-350-5088

10.LF 1 acre or 1 half acre for mobile home 757-303-9172

11.757-710-5238 Double door refrigerator, beige in color, ice and water in left door $125, hutch w/ 2 glass doors with shelf, 2 wood doors on bottom half, between is a drawer $75, Large entertainment center $50, LF male Rottweiler puppy

12.Dog kennel, queen size bed 757-824-5389

13.Large box of bed linens for a double bed, various bathroom accessories $50 442-3134

14.LF dolley, LF baby Rottweiler 757-350-5504

15.Dinette set w/ 4 chairs and cover, and hutch $400 757-709-2659 serious inquiries only

16.Burn barrels, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566

17.LF dog kennel 10×6 or smaller 694-5028

18.LF electric kitchen stove 757-331-0557

19.28 single bag oyster cages, 2 double bag oyster cages $1,000 757-505-6863

20.Frigidaire electric Kitchen stove, excellent condition, white in color $150 757-710-2502

21.245-40-19 tires 387-2044

22.5 young laying hens $20 apiece 757-990-1055

23.Miniature pool table, 2.5ft tall $65, ride-em-als horse children’s toy $150, monster High girl’s bicycle $30 443-880-1331

24.LF 2 acres or more between Eastville and Exmore 757-678-2705

25.LF dog kennel 757-894-7003

26.42in. cut Cub cadet riding mower w/ bagger, comes with spare mower for parts $750 757-350-5873

27.LF empty 55gal drum for use as a burn barrel 757-646-8243

28.LF working worksite table saw, wood chipper, and stump grinder 757-999-4670