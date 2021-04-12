By Kelley Gaskill

In the early 80’s, Light House Ministries was begun on the Eastern Shore of Virginia by two ladies who saw the needs of others and decided to do something to help. Whether through shelter, food, clothing, Christmas gifts or a host of other means, Light House Ministries has continued the core mission to provide sustenance, shelter, and spiritual guidance to those in need. This week, Kelley visited with Gina Crockett as she is preparing to retire after 15 years being the Coordinator.

For more information about Light House Ministries, the shelters in Keller, various thrift stores they operate or how you can help support their mission, visit www.lighthouseministriesva.org or their Facebook page.