Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics for Accomack and Northampton County were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 78 tests in Friday’s report for a test positive rate of 3.8%.

Virginia reported 962 additional COVID-19 test positives, with 74 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports statewide current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 12 to 813.

23 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths were added to the State’s numbers in Friday’s report.

Virginia processed 18,110 tests in Friday’s report for a test positive rate of 5.3%.

