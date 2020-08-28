1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.Like new window AC $125 firm 757-710-4745

3.2 matching sofa chairs $40 each or both for $75, 2 matching night stands w/ 2 drawers each $25 each, 2 fouton sofas, fold into queen size beds $75 obo 757-678-7483

4.Free wood 709-2318

5.1995 F800 dumptruck 710-0810

6.757-999-0083 LF above ground pool w/ working parts

7.Dog kennel, 2 dressers and a bed 824-5389

8.1 pair of Wellington Electra water skis 67in., $100 excellent condition 665-5703

9.757-710-4630 LF 3 bedroom home for rent in Accomac

10.Electric bike, needs charger $350 obo 757-710-4378

11.LF used minivan or pickup in good condition 443-366-4412

12.TV $250 678-2244

13.Dining table set 3ft x 5ft w/ 4 chairs and a bench $350 757-709-9908

14.3 tennis rackets $25 757-678-6701

15.King size bed box spring, frame, and headboard $100, no mattress, 2pc. Furniture set $75 757-894-8905

16.2 bedroom trailer for rent $600 per month 757-607-7643

17.65gal tank $200 757-694-5220

18.LF 50in. Cub cadet for parts, LF 1969 Dodge pickup 710-6176