A private funeral service for a Shenema Ingram of Baltimore, MD will be held on Sunday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A family viewing will be held two hours prior to he service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Related Posts
Mr. Donald Frank Fletcher IV
May 29, 2019
Jacqueline Sampson
October 18, 2018
Mary Sue Rice
November 11, 2018
Sandra Gail Wheatley of Tangier Island
December 27, 2019
Local Conditions
August 28, 2020, 11:26 am
Mostly cloudy
85°F
85°F
4 mph
real feel: 96°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 4 mph WNW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:30 am
sunset: 7:37 pm
1 hour ago
Accomack reports three additional COVID test positives - Shore Daily NewsAccomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics for Accomack and Northampton County were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District proce...