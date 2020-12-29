The Eastern Shore reports seven additional COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, all in Accomack County. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 63 tests for a test positive rate of 11.1%.

Virginia repored 2,872 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives with 1,256 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 183 to 2,369 statewide.

13 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with seven additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 22,510 tests for a test positive rate of 12.75%.

.