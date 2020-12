In this look back at Shore Perspectives from 2020, Kelley visited with Sharon Whitman of Cape Charles, the first woman to travel around the world on a Sportster motorcycle, who shared part of her adventures.

NOTE: As a post-script to this story, Sharon told me last month that their motorcycles have been accepted by the American Motorcycle Association’s Hall Of Fame and they will be displayed along with photos and copies of Sharon and Bill’s book chronicling their adventures around the world:

