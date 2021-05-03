Eastern Shore Public Library and the Northampton Free Library will open expanded hours starting Monday, May 3, 2021. The Accomac location will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, and will be closed on Saturdays. Visitation time limits remain at one hour. Patrons visiting Chincoteague and Cape Charles libraries should contact them directly for hours of operation. For more information, call Eastern Shore Public Library at 757-787-3400 or visit espl.org.

.