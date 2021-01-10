Accomack County reported 77 additional COVID-19 test positives in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, its highest single day addition yet. The Eastern Shore did report 87 additional total cases on May 3, but 40 of those were in Northampton County.

Northampton reported five additional test positives and one additional hospitalization.

All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged.

ShoreDailyNews.com has reached out to the Eastern Shore Health District for explanation on today’s high case count.

Accomack County has now vaccinated 603 individuals while Northampton has vaccinated 246.

The Eastern Shore processed 317 tests for a test positive rate of 25.8%.

Virginia reported 3,668 additional test positives with 1,473 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 25 to 2,686 statewide.

One additional confirmed COVID-19 death was reported statewide with one additional probable COVID death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 50,192 tests for a test positive rate of 7.3%.

