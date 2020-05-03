Northampton County reported its first COVID-19 death in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health.

Accomack County reported 47 new confirmed cases, bringing its total to 400, and a new death also, bringing its total to six. Accomack added two hospitalizations as well, for a total of 21.

Northampton County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, which brings its total case count to 134. It also added one new hospitalization for four total. Northampton surpassed Buckingham County in Sunday morning’s report for 3rd in Virginia for case rate, which is cases per capita. Accomack County remains 2nd, behind Richmond County.

Virginia jumped 894 new cases in the Sunday report, bringing its total COVID-19 case confirmed case count to 17,873, with 798 additional probable cases. Virginia’s hospitalization rate continues to tick up as well with 2,613 current hospitalizations. There were also 37 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported, for a total of 644 with 16 additional probable COVID-19 deaths.

Virginia processed 6,585 new tests on Saturday, for a testing day positive rate of 13,57%.

