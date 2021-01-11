Pictured: 2019’s Community Unity Day at Northampton High School in Eastville.

This year, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Unity Day Celebration will be held in two parts. Both parts will be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Celebration will bring together all segments of our community, including community leaders, educators, students, parents and grandparents, seniors, area church groups, and community organizations. To remember Dr. King is to affirm the nonviolent pursuit of freedom, justice, and equal opportunity for all.

Part I of the Annual Celebration and recognition will be held via Zoom call on Friday, January 15, from 6-7 pm. The focus will be on the youth of our community, with students, their parents and grandparents, educators, and community leaders. Students will compete in the MLK poster contest, and present a variety of other special talents, including music and dance. The theme for the 2021 MLK poster contest is “Rolling Together for a Better Tomorrow.” Winners will be judged in two categories, grades K-3 and 4-6. A $25 certificate will be awarded to each winner, and a certificate of participation will be presented to everyone.

Part II of the Celebration will be held on Monday, January 18, starting at 9:00 am. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Together We Can Make a Difference for All.” Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event (formerly held at Northampton High School for more than 3 decades) will be broadcast live on WESR 103.3 FM. Our panel of diverse speakers will address issues for all ages and ethnicities on and off the Shore. Additional information will be announced on WESR and Shore Daily News.

This joint Celebration is supported every year by Northampton Public Schools, Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore, and the Northampton and Accomack Branches of the NAACP.

To sign up for the Zoom call on January 15, contact Subrina Parker at sparker@ncpsk12.com or by phone at 757-678-5151 x6100. For additional details for both events, contact Jane Cabarrus at janecabarrus@aol.com or by phone at 757-442-2139, or Donna Bozza at info@cbes.org. Donations may be sent to MLK Unity Day Celebration, P.O. Box 333, Nassawadox, VA 23413.

.