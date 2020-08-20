On Monday August 10, the state transferred $2,819,446 to Accomack County. This represents the second round of CARES funding for the county. The county has notified the towns to submit the required paper work to receive their share of the funding. The amounts received by the towns will be the same as the first round and all of the same requirements for spending will continue.

Meanwhile the Supervisors discussed a proposal by Assistant County Manager Rich Morrison to provide more watermans grants, small business grants and a new category, charter boat businesses. Morrison said that under the watermans category some of the applications that were denied on the first round will be funded on the second. When the plans are finalized information will be posted on the county web site. Morrison said that applicants who did not receive funding the first time do not have to re apply. The county has approximately $500,000 available for the grant program from the first round of funding.