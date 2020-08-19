1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.Troybuilt 0turn mower, 50in cut $400, 75 Mercury boat motor w/ controls $850, camper shell for 6.5ft pickup bed $75 757-331-1911

3.LF above ground pool w/ working parts in good condition 757-999-0083

4.LF car, must be automatic 757-387-7279

5.LF 2 bedroom house or apartment 757-505-6608

6.32in TV w/ built-in DVD player $50 obo, shallow well pump $80 obo, meat slicer $50 757-678-6834

7.1 year old yorkie 443-289-0103

8.LF 23 950 12 tires 757-709-3844

9.2 sail boards w/ 6 sets of sails, key making machine $100, cement maker $50 678-5818

10.7ft rhino bush hog in excellent condition $2,200 obo, interior and exterior doors, small generator for parts or repair 607-437-4782

11.2007 Honda VTX 1300 $4,000 firm, 2008 Boulevard 50 fuel injection $3,000 firm, both tagged and insured 894-5713

12.LF house for rent between Exmore and Parksley $650-$700 757-709-4737

13.2004 Honda Accord $600 obo, doesn’t run, 2004 Chevy Impala, various tools 894-1521

14.Gray kitten, very playful, healthy, 7 weeks old 442-3366

15.LF dryer 665-4926

16.4 sets of tires 205-65-15 from a 1996 Mercury Cougar $150 obo, LF small car within price range of $500, must be automatic, LF minivan or regular work van, 410-422-8973

17.Engine hoist, tool boxes 757-694-7704

18.Kenmore washing machine, GE refrigerator 757-678-2778

19.Beagle pups $50 209-843-3081

20.2001 Chevy Silverado 1500, extended cab, runs and drives $1,400 709-2242

21.757-387-2200 LF bedroom set for reasonable price

22.48in. cut, 0 turn mower, runs and cuts $1,200 obo, willing to trade 757-350-5873

23.Old boat motors from the 1950’s, one can run, one can’t $150 for pair, electric winches for a boat trailer $100 apiece 410-491-7337