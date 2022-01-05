The daily COVID report from the Virginia Department of Health shows Accomack County with 45 test positives, two hospitalizations and 0 deaths. Northampton had 19 test positives, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

We have started using the per 100,000 statistics in order to compare our rate with that of the state. The 7 day average of test positives per 100,000 of population is 122.1 for Accomack, 121.7 for Northampton and 169.2 for the state. The 14 day total test positives per 100,000 for Accomack is 1,105 with 102.3 for Northampton. The 14 day total of test positives per 100,000 statewide is 1738.

Although the gap is narrowing, Accomack and Northampton are still below the state numbers for test positives.

