Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 death in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing its total now to 16. All other COVID-19 metrics in Accomack and Northampton County remained unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 47 tests in Thursdays numbers for a test positive rate of 0%.

Virginia added 771 new test positives Thursday morning, with 47 additional probable cases.

58 new confirmed hospitalizations were reported with one fewer probable COVID-19 hospitalization. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current hospitalizations fell by 6 to 875 statewide.

Virginia added 27 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths with two fewer probable COVID-19 deaths.

15,124 tests were processed by the Virginia Department of Health in Thursday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 5%.

