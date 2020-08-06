A&N Electric Cooperative completed outage restorations associated with Tropical Storm Isaias at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night. While outages have been resolved, the cooperative still has extensive damages to repair throughout the service area that were not associated with an outage.

The cooperative is asking its members to please report any storm damage that may include damaged service wires, trees or limbs leaning on wires, and any low-hanging or downed wires that may still be active.

“If you see damage to any wire or cooperative equipment, please report it to us so we can fix it as soon as possible,” said Brian Charnock, Director of Operations and Construction Services for the cooperative. “There’s still a lot of damage out there.”

Members should keep their distance from any such hazard and contact the cooperative by calling 757-787-9750 immediately.

Members may see cooperative employees out in the field assessing any possible storm damage from Parksley south today.

Cooperative crews began work to restore power to members affected immediately as the storm hit our area. According to the National Weather Service, Isaias brought wind gusts between 60 and 70 miles per hour into the area Tuesday morning. Those strong wind gusts produced extensive tree damage throughout the service area. Cooperative crews along with our construction and tree trimming contractors immediately responded to scattered outages caused by the damage. Mutual assistance crews from our sister co-op Rappahannock Electric Cooperative helped with restorations in Northampton County on Tuesday.

“Our crews did an outstanding job responding to the amount of damage the area received,” Charnock said. “We’re grateful for their hard work and the hard work of the Rock Creek, Asplundh, Lucas and Rappahannock crews that assisted with our restoration efforts.”

.