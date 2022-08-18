The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night to partner with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority to pursue a VATI grant to help expand broadband coverage to unserved or underserved areas of the county.

Both the ESVBA and Charter Spectrum submitted proposals to partner with the County.

ESVBA submitted a cost estimate of $9,197,407 with a cost per passing of $1,599.

Charter Spectrum estimates the cost to save these areas to be approximately $12,000,000 with a cost per passing of $9,685.00.

County staff commented that” both of these potential partners are critical to all County residents receiving broadband and the County recognizes the contributions each has made towards obtaining universal coverage. We thank them both for the efforts to date and the willingness to explore options with the County for obtaining equal access to this important service.”

The Board needed to approve the development of an agreement containing the terms and conditions of the relationship in order to proceed with the application process for the grant.

.