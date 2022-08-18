After a rather contentious discussion, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved a raise in pay for DPS employees.

After a presentation by County Administrator Mike Mason that covered the entire county employment picture, Supervisor Hart stated that the Board should consider the raises for DPS now and address the rest of the county situation during the work sessions for the FY 23 budget in January.

Discussion followed and went in various directions with discussions on raises of $10,000 per year for paramedics and $5000 per year for ALS providers.

Supervisor Julia Major said that while she agrees that DPS employees need the raises that other employees also need help as well. Major said that the other county employees look at this too and expressed concern that it would cause problems with those other employees.

Supervisor Paul Muhly said that DPS employees deal with life and death situations. He said that one of the fundamental duties of local government is to provide emergency services.

Supervisor Harris Phillips asked if costs had been calculated but was told they haven’t. Emergency Services Director C Ray Pruitt said that it was estimated that the costs for paramedics and ALS employees would be around $200,ooo annually.

Supervisor Crockett questioned the starting pay for DPS employees which ranges from $31,000 to $38,000. Crockett compared starting pay for Sheriff’s Deputies which is $42,000.

